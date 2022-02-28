‘Layers, y’all’: A Q&A with Justin Cunningham

On a hilltop in the Levy neighborhood of North Little Rock there’s a colossal but battered former orphanage called the St. Joseph Center, run by an order of Benedictine nuns from Fort Smith between 1907 and 1978. In one of its 80-plus rooms, Kevin Kresse has been having some lengthy conversations with Johnny Cash. Or with a 3-foot likeness of Cash, anyway. An accomplished painter-turned-sculptor who grew up only a few miles away from the St. Joseph Center, where his studio now sits, Kresse was selected by members of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission in 2019 to create an ambassadorial statue of The Man in Black to represent Arkansas at the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol Building. When all’s said and done, likely this fall, the existing marble statue of Arkansas Gov. and Sen. James Paul Clarke will be taken down after sitting in the Capitol since 1921, and in will go Kresse’s creation, an 8-foot, 1,200-pound Johnny Cash in bronze, with a Martin D-35 acoustic guitar strapped to his back and a Bible in his right hand. Or, as Kresse put it, “the thing that took him around the world, and the thing that got him through it all.”

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO