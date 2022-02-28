ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Meet and Greet with Cannabis Lawyers

slu.edu
 2 days ago

Meet, network, and ask questions, with Cannabis lawyers from...

www.slu.edu

Benzinga

Meet The Owner Of A Unique Israeli Cannabis Coffee Shop

After six years of working as a nurse, mostly in psychiatric situations, Karam Shbeeta wanted to do something different, so he enrolled in a course about medical marijuana and there he found his calling. He decided to open up a cannabis coffee shop in the Arab-Israeli town of Tira, some 25 miles north of Tel Aviv.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Post

Once again, Trump appears to evade a legal trap

Donald Trump has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits — or had been, as of about five years ago. That was the tally from USA Today, including all manner of legal disputes, from workers’ compensation claims at his properties to lawsuits involving the 2016 campaign. That’s about the point at which the paper stopped counting, incidentally; its total is certainly too low.
POTUS
Daily Mail

People's Convoy reroutes after Arizona sees up to a foot of snow - but truckers insist they'll still arrive on schedule this Friday in DC as they take their COVID mandate protest to the White House

Scores of truckers making an 11-day cross-country trek from California to Washington, D.C., in an effort to protest COVID-19 restrictions were forced to reroute their drive after being delayed due to inclement weather in Arizona. The People's Convoy, reportedly comprised of two dozen semi-trucks and about 100 other vehicles, made...
ADVOCACY
State
New York State
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washingtonian.com

The DC Jail Agrees to Unannounced Inspections to Settle Lawsuit Over Covid Measures

The DC Department of Corrections agreed late Monday that it would submit to five unannounced inspections of Covid-prevention measures at the DC Jail over the next six months. The agreement is part of settlement of Banks v. Booth, a lawsuit on behalf of inmates that the ACLU of the District of Columbia, the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia, and the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP filed against the DOC in March 2020. DOC has agreed to make changes to its Covid precautions while the parties wait for the settlement to be approved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Fremont Tribune

Meet & Greet held for congressional candidate in Fremont.

Mike Flood, Republican candidate for Congress, met with former Gov. Dave Heineman and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg for some face-to-face time with Fremont citizens Thursday. Flood, Heineman and Spellerberg hosted residents at Fremont’s Five-0-Five Brewing Company to give attendees a chance to meet the candidate for the 1 District.
FREMONT, NE
WIBW

Marshall helps introduce legislation to exempt Canadian truckers from COVID proof of vaccine requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to exempt Canadian truckers from showing proof of COVID-19 vaccines at ports of entry into the U.S. has been introduced in the U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and other colleagues to introduce the Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping Act.
TOPEKA, KS
yourerie

New York approves new medical marijuana rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved the proposed Medical Cannabis Program regulations. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be filing the regulations in the State Register, which will then begin a 60-day public comment period. “With today’s action, we’re continuing to...
HEALTH

