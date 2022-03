I used to love my white therapist. An experienced psychologist and straight woman, she listened to all my problems with empathetic nods. It was 2018 and I talked to her about my experiences growing up in suburban Texas and how I was often the only Asian person in the room. I was honest about how I came to hate everything about my appearance — my wider nose, my monolids, the spikiness of my hair. I opened up about still struggling with how I looked, especially after a university classmate asked me flippantly if we had met before because “she couldn’t tell Asians apart.”

