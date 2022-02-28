Racine Police Seek Information on Cleveland Avenue Homicide

RACINE – On Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, Racine Police officers were dispatched at 3:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers found a male lying in the middle of the street, with multiple gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

The victim was found to not have a pulse as life-saving efforts were beginning. Efforts continued while the victim was being transported to the hospital, however, all revival attempts were unsuccessful.

Police identified the victim as Demond Hicks, 36, of Racine.

Additional information about the incident is being sought by Racine Police. Anyone who may have witnessed anything, or citizens who have information regarding this incident, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or through the confidential Crime Stoppers p3 app.

