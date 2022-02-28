ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerhouse Hobbs Explains How Taz Helps Him Behind The Scenes, Being Intimidated By Billy Gunn

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago

Since joining Team Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs has turned himself into one of the most physical forces on the AEW roster. Hobbs most recently defeated Dante Martin to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, earning a measure of revenge for Team Taz after Martin swerved the group at the...

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Ronda Rousey Is Happy With Her WWE Role

Eric Bischoff discussed Charlotte Flair defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Here are the highlights:. Whether Flair should be the babyface in the feud because of how Rousey acts towards the crowd:
WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
New United States Champion Crowned On WWE Raw, Damian Priest Snaps

Finn is Too Sweet, while Damian's left salty. Finn Balor captured his first WWE United States Championship on Monday, February 28 but his celebration was short-lived as he was immediately attacked by Damian Priest who seemed to be turning heel off the back of losing his championship. This marks the...
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me, 'Just Keep Running Your Mouth'

In 2005, Kevin Owens had a chance meeting with Steve Austin at an airport. Austin's in-ring career was over while Owens was just getting started. Seeing an opportunity to speak to one of the biggest draws of all-time, Owens, who was flanked by Sami Zayn, pounced to get advice from "Stone Cold."
