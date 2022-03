Martell Holt’s drama has affected the other LAMH stars. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” star Martell Holt is easily one of the most controversial people on the show. Fans originally thought that he and Melody Holt were a power couple. They found a lot of success in real estate. And along with their beautiful children, it seemed as if they had it all. However, it was eventually revealed that Martell had been unfaithful. Although Melody accused him of cheating with multiple women, he had a long-term affair with Arionne Curry. Apparently, this was a huge topic in Huntsville. Melody and Martell tried to work out their issues. But Melody suspected Martell was cheating again at the beginning of the pandemic. After she filed for divorce, she found out that Arionne was pregnant by Martell. They now have a son together.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO