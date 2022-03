Click here to read the full article. British-born video game legend Jon Burton—he’s behind such mega-successful kids’ games as Lego Star Wars and Mickey Mania—is selling his prized oceanfront compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove Beach. Asking price: $125 million. Justifying the sky-high sticker is the fact that the estate sits on 6.6 acres of some of the most-coveted Southern California real estate, boasting roughly 340 feet of ocean frontage with direct beach access. Add to that, the Spanish Colonial-style main house sprawls over almost 17,000 square feet, is ringed by 10-to-20-foot-high walls and comes with its own two-bedroom guest cottage. And...

