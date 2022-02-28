ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky Liverpool fan takes home special Carabao Cup final souvenir after catching the ball Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa skied into the crowd during epic 22-PENALTY shootout

One lucky Liverpool fan walked away from Sunday's Carabao Cup final with more than just bragging rights after catching the ball that Kepa Arrizabalga launched into the crowd.

The Spanish goalkeeper came off the bench in the closing stages of extra time. He was brought on specifically for the shoot-out - which ended 11-10 in Liverpool's favour.

Kepa failed to make a single save during the dramatic 22-penalty shootout at Wembley and blazed his own effort well over the bar to hand Liverpool the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDOg6_0eRWDu5500
One lucky fan caught the ball that Kepa Arrizabalga skied over the bar into the stands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHVoT_0eRWDu5500
One fan took to Twitter to share a video which saw Kepa's ball flying into the crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hYBk_0eRWDu5500
Another supporter responded saying they knew the person who had caught the ball 

Liverpool fans were ecstatic over the result as they had not won the three-armed trophy since 2012.

The triumph at Wembley also saw Liverpool regain their status as the club with most League Cup crowns - having seen Manchester City draw level with them in recent years.

However, one Liverpool fan was happier than the rest when walking away from Wembley on Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIfod_0eRWDu5500
Thomas Tuchel made the decision to substitute Edouard Mendy for Kepa before penalties 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcmBn_0eRWDu5500
Kepa skied his penalty over the bar to see Liverpool win 11-10 in the shootout at Wembley 

The lucky supporter bagged a prised possession during the game - having caught the ball that Kepa skied over the bar.

The ball - which had Carabao Cup final, Wembley Stadium, printed on it - will make for a worthwhile souvenir for the Liverpool fan.

Kepa had been brought on minutes before the end of the game to replace Edouard Mendy who had had an excellent game.

Thomas Tuchel made the change as Kepa is supposedly better than Chelsea's number one at saving penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Nc6_0eRWDu5500
The Chelsea boss defended Kepa for missing his penalty against Liverpool on Sunday

The German manager's tactic worked well in the Super Cup final, but backfired this time round.

With the score at 10-10, it was time for the goalkeepers to take a penalty. Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher converted his before Kepa skied his over the bar.

The ball flew into the stands and landed into the arms of one lucky Liverpool supporter.

