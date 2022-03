You have full access to this article via your institution. When Prof. Hal Broxmeyer boarded Pan Am flight 102 from New York to Paris in late September, 1988 accompanied by the family of a boy with Fanconi anaemia and lugging a 25"‰kg container with frozen human umbilical cord blood cells he was likely unaware of the huge future impact his trip would have on the lives of so many people. They were met at CDG by Prof. Elaine Gluckman who together with Hal did the 1st UCB transplant in 6 October of that year. The child is now an adult and as they say: The rest is history. We are now more than 40,000 UCB transplants later. Hal had to buy an extra seat for the container he called Big Boy and proudly exhibited in his office years later. His chances of getting past TSA today are less than zero and he might have ended up in Guantanamo rather than Paris.

