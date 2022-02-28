ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How Guided Imagery Helps You Relax

clevelandclinic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuided imagery is a relaxation technique used to...

health.clevelandclinic.org

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Imagery#Stress
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy