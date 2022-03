(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota health officials are responding to new guidelines issued by the CDC regarding distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Providers are now allowed to open vials that could vaccinate several people for just one shot if needed because supplies are strong. Officials with the North Dakota Department of Health say they try to shuffle doses around the state to be sure they are being utilized.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO