Lady Eagles clipped by foul trouble

JACKSON – Foul trouble caught up to West Union in the end.

Unable to get over the hump in the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles fell short to McEvans, 53-47, in the Class 1A girls semifinals on Monday.

McEvans (25-4) will face Biggersville for the state title at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Guard Emma Callicutt had to take a seat after picking up her fourth foul with 2:25 left in the first half and didn’t return until 5:00 remained in the game. She immediately drew a foul and buried both free throws to tie the game at 38-38.

But then Crissa Goodwin fouled out with 3:59 left, and Zoey Wright did the same with 1:02 to go and McEvans up 43-38.

Callicutt managed to avoid another foul, but McEvans held on.

“In the last several basketball games she’s been our No. 1 ball handler and getting us into a lot of different things, scoring for us, and being the X-factor,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “… When she was in foul trouble, that definitely put a major blow to the game plan.”

Callicutt finished with eight points. Wright led West Union (21-11) with 13 points, while Anny Carwyle added 11.

McEvans was paced by Katelyn Coleman, who scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Warriors out-rebounded West Union 39-31. Kimbreyah Rose had 12 boards to go with her 12 points, while Zoe Felton snagged 11 rebounds.

West Union shot just 32.7% from the field, although it was 5 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.

“We know that they’re a good-shooting team,” McEvans coach Ricky Lunford said. “Three or four shooters playing four out and one in, it’s kind of hard on us, because we’re not used to playing teams like that.”

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: After Ella Kate Taylor’s 3-pointer got West Union within 48-46 with 46 seconds left, Coleman hit 5 of 6 free throws to ice it.

Point Maker: Coleman shot 6 of 14 from the field and 7 of 12 from the free throw line.

Talking Point: “A lot of people thought we don’t have any business being down here, or maybe this is going to be a rebuilding year. I’m really proud of this group of kids.” – Hayles