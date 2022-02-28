HISD to drop mask mandate for schools, facilities and buses starting Tuesday
Come Tuesday, masks will be optional in Houston ISD. The district announced on Monday that it's relaxing its mask mandate for all schools, facilities and buses. Anyone who feels they need an extra layer of protection or who is showing symptoms will still be highly encouraged to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who wants to wear a mask when entering an HISD building can also still request one. In the update, superintendent Millard House II said that the district will still monitor all COVID data and trends and will update its protocols in the event of outbreaks or amid recommendations from health officials. HISD is reminding the community to take advantage of the following:
- Free campus COVID-19 PCR testing available to students and staff who provide a one-time consent to participate in this program. You can sign up and check the COVID-19 testing schedule on the HISD health alerts page .
- COVID-19 vaccination clinics are hosted weekly on many HISD campuses. Go the HISD health alerts page mentioned above and then click on the Get Vaccinated section to find a location.
- Find additional COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities through the Houston Health Department website's COVID-19 Services & Resources section.
Comments / 1