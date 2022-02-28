ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich: Joshua Zirkzee attracting interest from West Ham

By Editorials
bayernstrikes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few seasons, Bayern Munich has not enjoyed a lot of success from loan deals for their young players. However, they have managed to get it spot on with Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker has been enjoying a fine campaign with Anderlecht. The Dutch forward’s performances in...

bayernstrikes.com

