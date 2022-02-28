ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How To Quit Smoking: 7 Ways to Kick the Habit

Springfield News Sun

Learn how to quit smoking for free at Springfield event

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting this month. The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor III and are limited to six people for group interaction and COVID-19 safety, according to a release from Mercy Health.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WMBF

Study finds e-cigarettes are less effective for quitting smoking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We all know the health risks of smoking cigarettes: from lung cancer to emphysema, there’s no shortage of data and research that shows the problems smoking can cause. That’s why over the past several decades, smoking cessation has been a priority for doctors and even smokers wanting to reduce those risks.
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
Santa Clarita Radio

NicoBloc Reviews – Quit Smoking With These Liquid Drops

NicoBloc is a special nicotine blocker that can be used to treat addiction in people who smoke. It is supposed to block up to 99 percent of the tar and nicotine in a cigarette and thus help people to “quit smoking”. The supplier sees not only the nicotine...
FOX2now.com

How to ditch your pandemic eating habits

A recent survey found that 61% of Americans are trying to break unhealthy eating habits that arose during the pandemic. An SSM Health registered dietitian on how to ditch bad eating habits picked up during the pandemic.
Outsider.com

Slash Speaks Out About Quitting Smoking: ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Quit’

Heavy metal guitarist Slash became one of the great characters of rock and roll thanks to his curly black hair, top hat, and cigarette hanging out of his mouth in pictures. He oozed apathy and radiated rebellion during the last great era of rock when the style of music still dominated pop culture. But those smokes weren’t just for show. Slash was an addict, and it would take many years before he gave up smoking for good.
Quad-Cities Times

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Kick these 5 habits for a healthier heart

Cardiovascular disease — including heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure — is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Family history, high blood pressure, obesity and older age are major risk factors for heart disease. But certain everyday lifestyle choices can increase your risk also.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Shake Your Salt Habit

Everyone knows that too much sodium isn’t good for you. The problem is that salt makes so many foods taste better. But why is that, and are there healthier ways to flavor our food? Consumer Reports reveals why we like salt so much, what kinds are better for us, and which seasonings you can use instead.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
shefinds

The One Supplement Health Experts Swear By To Kick Your Sugar Habit: Fish Oil

With how much added sugar is in foods these days, it’s no wonder why people have such a hard time cutting sugar out of their diet. Eating excess sugar can lead to symptoms like lethargy, bloating, muscle pain, and nausea—but intense cravings may make it difficult to kick your sugar habit. One of the main causes of sugar cravings is not only consuming too much sugar itself, but it could also be a sign you’re not getting the nutrients you need. Supplements can be a great resource in situations like these, and when it comes to quitting sugar, fish oil may be the tool that will get you through the initial phase of withdrawal so you can kick the habit for good.
psychologytoday.com

How to Turn Positive Stress Management Into a Habit

Effective stress management must be a daily practice, whether we're under pressure or not. Replacing old habits with new ones is necessary if we want to better manage stress in the long-term. Anxiety rewards us, even if it doesn't feel good. Identifying positive, immediate rewards is key to overcoming chronic...
