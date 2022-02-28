How To Quit Smoking: 7 Ways to Kick the Habit

With how much added sugar is in foods these days, it’s no wonder why people have such a hard time cutting sugar out of their diet. Eating excess sugar can lead to symptoms like lethargy, bloating, muscle pain, and nausea—but intense cravings may make it difficult to kick your sugar habit. One of the main causes of sugar cravings is not only consuming too much sugar itself, but it could also be a sign you’re not getting the nutrients you need. Supplements can be a great resource in situations like these, and when it comes to quitting sugar, fish oil may be the tool that will get you through the initial phase of withdrawal so you can kick the habit for good.

NUTRITION ・ 4 DAYS AGO