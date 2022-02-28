Tunisia asks the judiciary to dissolve and liquidate the French-Tunisian Bank

TUNIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Monday it had sent a report to the judiciary to issue a ruling to liquidate and dissolve the French-Tunisian Bank, one of the oldest banks in Tunisia after it could not be rescued. The Committee for the Rescue of Troubled Banks headed by the central bank governor said it noted the bank stopped paying and that it could not be rescued.

This is the first Tunisian bank to declare bankruptcy due to financial problems that have accumulated for years. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)