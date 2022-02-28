ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei gets into the e-reader game with a combo note-taking device

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at MWC, embattled hardware maker Huawei announced that it’s getting in on the action with the MatePad Paper. With a 10.3-inch E Ink display and the ability to take notes with the company’s M-Pencil writing tool, offerings from reMarkable could ultimately be the best comparison...

INTERNET

