ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A former Playboy Bunny says she's received death threats for speaking out against Hugh Hefner on A&E's 'Secrets of Playboy'

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gE6XC_0eRW9WC800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAbkG_0eRW9WC800
PJ Masten in an episode of "Secrets of Playboy."

A&E

  • A former Playboy Bunny said she's received death threats since speaking out against Hugh Hefner.
  • PJ Masten, who worked at Playboy for a decade, says most of the hate comes from other former Bunnies.
  • "I'm frightened of these vicious women," Masten told the LA Times of the online attacks.

A former Playboy Bunny said she's received death threats after speaking out against founder Hugh Hefner, who died of natural causes in 2017, in the new A&E docuseries "Secrets of Playboy."

PJ Masten, who worked at the company from 1972 to 1982, told the Los Angeles Times that most of the attacks have come from other former waitresses at the Playboy clubs, known as Bunnies.

"It's all from Bunnies. These are 85-year-old women running around with their bunny ears on, and I'm bursting their bubble," Masten said .

"Being a bunny was the best experience of my life. It was a great sorority of sisters," Masten continued. "But the filth and language they're attacking me with? I'm frightened of these vicious women."

According to the former Playboy employee, she's been called a "liar" and a "piece of shit," among other insults, in the online attacks, which she says have mostly been through Facebook.

Masten is one of several former employees to speak out against Hefner and the company he founded in "Secrets of Playboy."

In an interview shown on the January 31 episode, Masten said she was forced to cover up the alleged rapes and abductions of two "baby" Playboy Bunnies . In another, the ex-Bunny seemingly agreed with other women who said that aspiring Playmates of the year had to sleep with Hefner in order to secure the coveted title.

Hefner's estate hasn't commented on any of the specific claims made in "Secrets of Playboy." In late January, shortly before the A&E docuseries premiered, Hefner's son Cooper appeared to denounce allegations against the Playboy founder.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly," Cooper tweeted. "He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."

Earlier in February, a group of ex-Playboy employees — including former Playmates and Bunnies — signed a letter in support of Hefner , whom they called "a person of upstanding character."

In the letter, obtained by People , hundreds of former employees and ex-girlfriends of the late Playboy founder denounced the allegations made by women against Hefner on A&E's new docuseries "Secrets of Playboy."

And in a previous email statement to Insider about the docuseries and subsequent allegations against Hefner, a representative for Playboy said, "The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy."

Directly addressing "Secrets of Playboy," the statement added: "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex-positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount."

It continued: "The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences. Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female and we will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for our employees and our communities."

New episodes of "Secrets of Playboy" air Mondays on A&E.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 40

Jeff Cox
2d ago

no I think if it was all true the ladies would have not waited until he was dead to speak out about it.the money quit coming and now they are looking for a new source to fill it .but don't get me wrong I'm sure a few are being truthful and others are just cashing in same as with anything for the one's who it truly happened to I'm appalled and so sorry for what you had to endure.but for the others you should be ashamed of trying to make money off of others problems!!!! I truly wish the one's it actually happened to a greater life with much respect.

Reply(1)
22
central n lake
1d ago

God. wonder what they expect out of all this today, I believes they wants to slander his name in a worse way and wants some sympathy, when a person chooses a life style and a bad one you'll suffer an now they feels like a dead man owe them something "yeh right", they was in his mansion putting in work.they didn't cry then so why now.

Reply
6
imretired
2d ago

I think they are just trying to make money off the mistakes they made and are blaming others for their actions

Reply(2)
18
Related
Popculture

Hugh Hefner Allegedly Had Secret Relationship With His Doctor for Almost 40 Years

Hugh Hefner allegedly had a romantic relationship with his personal physician, Dr. Mark Saginor, the doctor's daughter said earlier this week. Jennifer Saginor, who is also prominently featured in the A&E documentary Secrets of Playboy, claimed her father's relationship with the Playboy founder lasted for almost 40 years. Jennifer also opened about the darker side of life in the Playboy Mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Meet The Ex-Playmate That Hugh Hefner Regretted Not Marrying

Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson made their television debut as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends in 2009. But before The Girls Next Door — there was Barbi Benton. A&E’s Secrets of Playboy details the life of the famed bachelor and the women he allegedly abused. According to Barbi, she wasn’t one of them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hefner
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A E#The La Times#The Los Angeles Times#Playmates
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks Cute Dress As She Jets Out Of D.C. With Mom Angelina

Zahara and mom Angelina were a stylish and chic mother-daughter duo on Wednesday as they took a plane out of Washington D.C. After her mother, Angelina Jolie gave an impassioned speech on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to pass a reintroduced version of the Violence Against Women Act, Zahara Jolie-Pitt was spotted jetting out of Washington. In photos you can see here, the 17-year-old and her mom, 46, looked as stylish as ever as Angelina wore a gorgeous gray tweed coat and beige pumps while Zahara showed off her newly dyed blue braids, pairing the hairstyle with a short navy blue dress, light brown coat, and black Converse.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Suffers From Arthritis? The Eternals Star’s Hands Allegedly Deformed

Angelina Jolie allegedly suffers from arthritis. Angelina Jolie recently stepped out in public alongside her daughter, Zahara to show her support for domestic abuse victims. The actress gave a speech to promote the Violence Against Women Act while in Washington D.C. During last week’s event, Angelina Jolie’s hands didn’t capture...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage Sunday during the 2022 SAG Awards. “Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 Golden Globes, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for Chicago Hope.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude. And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy