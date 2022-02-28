ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

David Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968 and requested the original materials from when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” premiered at the Paris Opera in 1867. Handed the Opera's manuscript copy of the score, the musicologist...

