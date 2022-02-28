ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-02 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Duval, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 13:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle BRIEF FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH TEXAS Clear skies and light north winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 30s over much of South Texas by early Monday morning. Portions of the Coastal Plains and Brush Country could see around one hour of freezing temperatures which could cause damage to sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 15:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Somerset SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA A light and spotty wintry mix will move across the southern tier of central Pennsylvania through late morning. Some slick spots may develop and could result in minor travel impacts.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Fog has begun to lift and visibilities have risen above a 1/4 mile. Patchy dense fog will be possible for the next hour. Use caution while driving.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 20:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinch; Echols; Southern Ware; Western Charlton PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog is expected this morning across all of inland Northeast Florida and a portion of inland Southeast Georgia. Localized visibilities of 1/4 mile or less can be expected over the St Johns River Basin, and along the I-75 and I-10 corridors. This fog will begin to lift and dissipate around 9am this morning. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. Use extra caution when traveling this morning and slow down when encountering dense fog.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy AREAS OF FOG AFFECTING SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Surface observations, satellite imagery and webcams indicate areas of fog across coastal sections of Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron Counties. The fog is reducing visibility on South Padre Island and the Queen Isabella Causeway to less than one mile. These areas of fog are expected to persist through the night and into early Wednesday morning. Motorists, especially on South Padre Island and the Causeway, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday, keeping surf elevated along exposed shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...BROOME DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Blowing snow can also quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 951 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Afton, or 9 miles northwest of Deposit moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sidney, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge, Hamden, Masonville and Hancock. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 81 and 93. Interstate 88 between 5 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 19:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Clay; Greene The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Missouri Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland inside the levee system is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 23.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 21.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Ice Storm Warning issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing expected from freezing rain. Ice accumulations of one tenth to one third of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Snow and sleet accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will occur at times today, but a prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to greater impacts tonight into Friday morning. Strong winds will develop Friday morning and could add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 20:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Gulf, Inland Franklin, South Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 11:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Wharton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Wharton, Inland Jackson, Inland Matagorda, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda and Matagorda Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 02:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Strong northerly winds across the Coastal Bend are diminishing below Wind Advisory criteria, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 3 AM.
