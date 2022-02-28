Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing expected from freezing rain. Ice accumulations of one tenth to one third of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Snow and sleet accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Mineral County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will occur at times today, but a prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to greater impacts tonight into Friday morning. Strong winds will develop Friday morning and could add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO