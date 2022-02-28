ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Collection To Release This Week

Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45B9PO_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme

When it comes to hypebeasts, anything that Supreme touches turns to reselling gold, so you know whenever a Supreme/Nike collaboration happens, it is on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDH3k_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme

This week the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Spring/Summer collection is set to release, so you know bots will be on high alert and sneakerheads will be fuming when they aren’t able to manually pick up a pair. Releasing in three distinct colorways, the Supreme Dunk Highs will be dropping in “Black/White/Varsity Red,” “Navy/Red/White” and “Varsity Maize/Pine Green/White” color blocks respectively and feature ““By Any Means” stitched onto the side heels.

While we’re not totally crazy about the colorways chosen to drop, y’all know these will sellout as fast as Kanye in a red MAGA hat, so if you’re able to land a pair count your blessings because resell on these will be a bit hefty.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High’s are set to release on March 3rd exclusively on Supreme’s website at 11am. Will you be trying your luck on that morning? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s17nx_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFYom_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1predr_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DO8mb_0eRW97SS00
Source: Supreme / Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High Collection To Release This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

