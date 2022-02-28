ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict

By Autumn Hawkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks as if Jussie Smollett is ready to go back into court after he received his guilty verdict for falsely reporting a hate crime back in December of 2021. The Empire alum was found guilty on five of the six charges of disorderly conduct for making a false report to...

Jussie Smollett
