Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If possible, clear snow and ice away from drains in urban areas. Create channels in ice and snow to allow water to drain away from homes and buildings if located in a low-lying spot. Continue to monitor later forecasts to stay up to date. Report flooding to local law enforcement and the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bonner; Boundary; Kootenai; Latah .Heavy rain and snowmelt will result in increased runoff and potential for minor flooding through Wednesday. Creeks, streams, and rivers are likely to experience high flows with potential for minor flooding. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river arrives on Monday bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall along with warm, windy conditions. Temperatures will warm above freezing Sunday night into Monday and remain mild through Wednesday. Low elevation snow is expected to melt off quickly. On top of the snowmelt, one to three inches of rain will be possible. The combination of heavy rainfall and snowmelt will lead to rapid runoff and potential for minor flooding issues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO