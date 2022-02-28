Chef Jose Andres & World Central Kitchen Provide Meals For Ukrainian Refugees

This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can use one chicken to make three meals. The three meals she is talking about today are roast whole chicken with vegetables and a grain, chicken stock made from the bones and vegetable scraps to use in soup and the recipe is for skillet enchiladas.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO