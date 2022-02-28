ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla.'s Deutch won't seek reelection; 31st House Dem to leave

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D84hf_0eRW89G700
Election 2020 Congress Duetch FILe - Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, on Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Deutch says he will not seek reelection in the fall. He is the 31st House Democrat to announce plans to leave the chamber as this year's midterm elections draw closer.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File) (Patrick Semansky)

MIAMI — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida said Monday that he will not seek reelection in the fall, becoming the 31st House Democrat to announce plans to leave the chamber in a challenging midterm year for the party.

Deutch, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, said in a statement that he has accepted an offer to serve as a CEO for the American Jewish Committee, a New York City-based nonprofit. He called it a “tremendous privilege" to have served in Congress since 2010.

The congressman, 55, said he will continue his work in Washington until Congress recesses for the next election. He serves as chair on the House Ethics Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism. He is also a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller of Pennsylvania said Monday that he also would not seek reelection, citing new congressional maps that would combine his district with one represented by fellow Republican Rep. Dan Meuser.

Keller, 56, blamed the “liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” accusing it of overstepping its authority and selecting a map that favors Democrats. However, the boundaries of his current district and Thompson’s current district needed to grow substantially because of shrinking population there.

"Make no mistake, this map — submitted by a national Democrat group — intends to diminish the voices of conservative voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania," Keller said. “As I said last week, I am not going to let that happen.”

Keller, who has served in Congress since 2019, is the 14th House Republican to announce he's not seeking reelection. The 31 Democratic House retirees are the most since the 1992 elections, when 41 of them stepped away.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Deutch's service, saying his “great integrity and committed leadership” would especially be missed. She said he would depart the House in October.

“Since his first day in the House, Chairman Ted Deutch has been a devoted champion for his South Florida community, a relentless advocate for the public good and a clarion voice for human rights and justice," Pelosi said in a statement.

Florida's House and Senate are redrawing the state’s congressional maps, a once-a-decade redistricting process following the federal census. While each proposal makes changes to Deutch’s district because of population changes, the new district should remain safely Democratic.

Deutch has strongly pushed for gun control legislation and taken a more active role since 17 students and staff members were killed in a 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, part of his district. He has led the gun violence prevention task force in Congress.

Earlier this month he urged President Joe Biden to use his State of the Union address to talk about gun control measures, including universal background checks.

"Anything we can do to spare one more community — one more family — the pain that we have experienced in Parkland and Coral Springs and South Florida is what we must do," Deutch said in a statement honoring the victims on Feb. 14, marking four years since the Parkland tragedy. "The President may want to do more than that. But I want to get something done. We need to start saving lives and preventing more broken hearts."

Measures to close loopholes in background checks for gun purchases passed in the House last year, but have stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Biden risks progressives, Blacks with pivot to the center

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is signaling an election-year shift to the center, embracing a strategy he hopes will protect fragile Democratic majorities in Congress. But he's risking a revolt from key voices across his party's sprawling coalition. In his first State of the Union address...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOKV

Senate hearings for high court nominee to begin on March 21

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin March 21, keeping the Senate on track for a possible final vote next month. Sen. Dick Durbin, the committee chairman, announced the hearing schedule on Wednesday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Panel again defeats ban on personal use of campaign cash

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia lawmakers, outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to their campaigns on virtually anything, have ended for another year efforts to put basic limits on how those funds can be used. A Republican-controlled House subcommittee on Wednesday defeated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda

SUPERIOR, Wis. — (AP) — President Joe Biden, struggling to regain his political footing as the midterm elections approach, visited the crucial state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

Biden speech fans faint hopes for social, environment bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin floated the broad outlines Wednesday of a reconfigured social and environment package that aims half its resources at reducing federal deficits, a day after President Joe Biden suggested refocusing his own more ambitious but stalled plan. Manchin, D-W.Va., whose opposition...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Democrats see 'no reason to wait' on Supreme Court vote

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks. Senate Democrats concerned about their narrow 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala...
WASHINGTON, DC
WOKV

US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair

DALLAS — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Van Taylor of Texas said Wednesday that he is ending his reelection campaign and admitted having an affair about a year ago. The North Texas congressman made the announcement the day after former Collin County Judge Keith Self pushed him to a runoff for the Republican nomination.
DALLAS, TX
WOKV

Prosecutor: First Capitol rioter on trial 'lit the match'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Texas militia member who is the first person to be tried for the assault on the U.S. Capitol “lit the match that started the fire” when a mob charged at police officers guarding the building, a prosecutor said Wednesday during the trial's opening statements.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Meuser
WOKV

Florida gov to masked students: Time to end 'COVID theater'

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called "this COVID theater." DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine...
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It's time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. One highlight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

US House 'staunchly, proudly' passes resolution for Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine. Lawmakers said Wednesday that history was watching the way the world responds as Ukrainians fight to save their Western-style democracy from invasion by Russia. With intensifying urgency, many in Congress said more must be done to help Ukraine and cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to wage war.
FOREIGN POLICY
WOKV

Biden's State of the Union speech draws 38 million viewers

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, according to Nielsen ratings. That surpassed the audience of 37.2 million for Donald Trump's last such address in 2020, but fell short of the 45.6 million who tuned in for Trump's first State of the Union speech in 2018.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Election#Fla#Ap#Global Counterterrorism#Republican#Democrats#Democratic House
WOKV

Trade group settles GMO-labeling case for $9 million

SEATTLE — (AP) — A trade group that represents some of the biggest U.S. food companies has agreed to pay $9 million for violations of Washington campaign finance laws, after the state Supreme Court upheld a penalty twice that much. The Consumer Brands Association, which represents companies including...
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Judge blocks NY's bid to shutter NRA, but lawsuit continues

NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by New York's attorney general to put the National Rifle Association out of business, but will allow her lawsuit accusing top executives of illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars from the powerful gun advocacy organization to proceed.
LAW
WOKV

Buttigieg tells states to consider safety for road projects

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government has a new warning to states seeking billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law to widen roads: protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists or risk losing the money. In a report submitted to Congress and made public Wednesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Checking in? Notorious hotel the setting of high court case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Smuggler’s Inn, a bed-and-breakfast on the U.S.-Canada border that officials say is a magnet for illegal border crossings, was the setting of a case heard Wednesday at the Supreme Court. Some online reviewers praise the property for its scenic views, while others...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOKV

Ukraine invasion leads US lobbyists to ditch Russian clients

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A half-dozen U.S. lobbying firms severed ties with Russian-linked businesses over the past week, a dramatic pullback for an industry that often has few qualms about representing controversial interests. The rush offers a measure of the potency of the Biden administration’s new sanctions, which...
FOREIGN POLICY
WOKV

Illinois' ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

CHICAGO — (AP) — Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in a federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state.
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will get protection from lawsuits for another three weeks, a judge said Wednesday, buying more time to work out a settlement of thousands of legal claims against the company over the toll of opioids. The protections had been set...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Alabama man first convicted of seditious conspiracy in riot

An Alabama man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty Wednesday to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the Jan. 6 riot, marking the first person involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol to be convicted of the rarely used charge. The...
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
54K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy