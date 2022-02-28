ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Prosecutors fight dismissal request in murder case

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf69p_0eRW83xl00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors said in a filing Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that a defense motion to dismiss a murder case should not be granted because prosecutors have made a good faith effort to disclose all evidence.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McClaughlin told Judge John Durkin that her office was not in possession of evidence attorneys for 26-year-old Lavontae Knight claimed was withheld until their own office compared their file to the file of the city police detective investigating the case.

Man who goes to collect kids after mom’s arrest gets arrested himself

Once they found the detective had the evidence, they provided it to defense counsel well in advance of the seven-day deadline before trial to disclose evidence, McLaughlin wrote.


McLaughlin also wrote that it was her office who found the mistake and disclosed it as soon as they found it.

Knight is set for trial March 7 on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery for the Dec. 30, 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris , 37, and the wounding of a woman.

Both victims were found shot in a car that was parked at a Market Street gas station.

Betras filed a motion Thursday, saying the case should be dismissed or continued because he did not know of the evidence until Feb. 22. He compared it to another murder case Knight is a defendant in, the October 2018 shooting death of Joshua Donatelli, 25, in an Imperial Street home on the West Side.

In that case, Betras asked for former Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa to be removed for withholding evidence.

Judge Durkin agreed with Betras in that case and Cantalamessa was removed. She later resigned and is now working for the Ashtabula County Prosecutors Office and is a candidate for judge in Trumbull County.

McLaughlin said this case is different because prosecutors are the ones who discovered the evidence, which is DNA evidence from cars police think were used in the crime.

McLaughlin said in this case the investigator for her office compared the file her office has with the case file the detective has. When the investigator discovered the police file had the DNA evidence, he immediately informed prosecutors and they, in turn, gave it to the defense.

Also, the evidence was turned over before trial, not during trial, which allows for defense attorneys to examine it and prepare a defense based on it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Shooting#Defense Attorneys
WKBN

Ex cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, saying the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKBN

Dr. William Husel murder trial: Updates and livestream for March 2, 2022

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app. 3 p.m. update: Dr. Larry Swanner, former Mount Carmel West Vice President of Medical Affairs, is testifying. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial against Dr. William Husel resumed Wednesday after some of his former colleagues testified Tuesday. Husel, 46, is facing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

FOUND: State Police searching for two missing Bucks County seniors

UPDATE: The Maher’s were located safely as of 5:44 on Wednesday afternoon. WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing seniors from Bucks County. Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen on Maguire Lane in Warminster Township on March 1 at 6 p.m. […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy