CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you seen Ivie Gutierrez? The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help to find him. Ivie was reported missing on February 22, 2022 by family members, officials with the CCPD said. Ivie was last heard from on December 20, 2021. He is known to frequent the Flour Bluff area as well as the Leopard St. area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO