Following the release of her album Run, Rose, Run, country legend Dolly Parton is opening up about her new music and the upcoming novel. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning reporter Lee Cowan, Dolly Parton, who teamed up with writer James Patterson for the novel, revealed that Run, Rose, Run exposes the “dark side” of the music industry. “It shows a lot of the dark side of that. People that have been in it, like me, you know that. Because you lived it.”

