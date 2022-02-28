ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain calls for countries to provide more military support to Ukraine

 2 days ago
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told leaders of countries including the United States, France and Germany in a call to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine after the former Soviet republic was invaded by Russia, a government spokesperson said.

Johnson was joined on the call with other world leaders and representatives of the European Union and NATO.

"The prime minister stressed the need for countries to continue supporting the Ukrainian government, including with the provision of defensive weapons," the government spokesperson said.

"The prime minister welcomed the unity of message and action between countries in recent days in response to Russia’s invasion. He stressed the need to continue applying pressure on Putin's regime, including on SWIFT, with sanctions and with trade restrictions."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

