QB Jameis Winston runs for first time since tearing ACL

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston was serving as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints when he suffered a torn ACL and damage to his MCL during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, on Halloween afternoon.

As Myles Simmons explained for Pro Football Talk, Winston was seen running for the first time since his injury on Monday. The 28-year-old who will be a free agent when the new NFL year opens next month was utilizing an anti-gravity treadmill, which allows him to run without his legs absorbing his entire body weight:

It remains unclear if Winston will be able to start for any team in Week 1 this coming fall. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed the first couple of games of this past campaign after he went down with a torn ACL in October 2020.

Before his injury, Winston passed for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, a career-high 102.8 passer rating, and a total QBR of 64.4, per ESPN stats. He was the backup for former New Orleans starter and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees during the 2020 season.