ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

QB Jameis Winston runs for first time since tearing ACL

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlcEZ_0eRW5pLJ00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston was serving as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints when he suffered a torn ACL and damage to his MCL during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his former team, on Halloween afternoon.

As Myles Simmons explained for Pro Football Talk, Winston was seen running for the first time since his injury on Monday. The 28-year-old who will be a free agent when the new NFL year opens next month was utilizing an anti-gravity treadmill, which allows him to run without his legs absorbing his entire body weight:

It remains unclear if Winston will be able to start for any team in Week 1 this coming fall. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed the first couple of games of this past campaign after he went down with a torn ACL in October 2020.

Before his injury, Winston passed for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, a career-high 102.8 passer rating, and a total QBR of 64.4, per ESPN stats. He was the backup for former New Orleans starter and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees during the 2020 season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Andy Reid denies Eric Bieniemy has friction with QB Patrick Mahomes, others

As Nick Shook wrote for the NFL's website, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself answering questions about an exchange he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a game in early December. Per Mark Powell of Fansided, a recent story posted by Chiefs Kingdom suggested friction had developed between Bieniemy and Mahomes and other offensive players throughout this past season, but that piece has since been deleted.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather gets meme treatment for ridiculous look at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
NBA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians says Tom Brady 'slammed' door on comeback, talks potential Jameis Winston reunion

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday the team will "always leave the light on" for Tom Brady if the star quarterback wants to postpone his retirement. But head coach Bruce Arians is confident Brady is staying home for good. Addressing reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine later Tuesday, Arians said the QB "slammed" the door on a potential comeback when the two last spoke, suggesting the Buccaneers will be forced to explore a thin crop of available replacements for 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl#The New Orleans Saints#Mcl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Football Talk#Passer#Espn
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play in first NFL regular-season game in Germany

LONDON -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. The league said Monday that the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season, although their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced.
NFL
Yardbarker

NHL issues statement on Russia, Russian players in the league

In the statement, the league also said it is pausing the operation of all Russian-speaking social media and digital sites affiliated with the NHL and will not host any future tournaments in the country. The IIHF also banned Russia on Monday from hosting any of their events and is moving this year's World Juniors to a new location.
NHL
Yardbarker

Cowboys sidestep latest allegations against Jerry Jones

Longtime owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in the news for all the wrong reasons during an NFL offseason that’s been defined by scandal. It was just recently that Dallas paid $2.4 million to four former cheerleaders stemming from wrongdoing on the part of former executive Rich Dalrymple alleging that Dalrymple committed voyeurism as they undressed in their locker room at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Nikola Jokic makes the most ridiculous pass of NBA season

Nikola Jokic is known for his incredible passing ability, which seems even more exceptional because it comes from a big man. But the amount of praise he deserves for his passing cannot be understated. On Sunday, he was at it again, delivering the most ridiculous pass of the NBA season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Davante Adams drawing interest from at least four teams

The Green Bay Packers want to keep Davante Adams, and they may have to in order to convince Aaron Rodgers to return next season. If they are not able to make that happen, several teams are waiting patiently to pursue the star wide receiver. Adams is set to become a...
NFL
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski still working out at Buccaneers facility, hasn't confirmed future plans

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is still publicly a retired former NFL player as of Tuesday afternoon even though he's repeatedly mentioned as a potential target of multiple teams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht raised eyes when he remarked Tuesday he's "going to leave the light on" regarding a possible Brady return to the franchise this spring or summer.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet retires at age 28

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another key player to replace after 28-year-old offensive lineman Ali Marpet surprisingly retired Sunday. "After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," Marpet announced on Instagram. "This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians is surprised Ali Marpet retired, Bucs now see offensive line as a bigger need

Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet‘s retirement surprised a lot of people, including his coach. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters at the Scouting Combine today that he was surprised but not shocked to learn that Marpet was retiring. Marpet is just 28 years old and was chosen to the Pro Bowl last season, so his retirement is certainly eye-opening.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy