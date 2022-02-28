2022 All-Class 3 District 10 boys basketball team

Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night. The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken. McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from […]
The drop from the final four to the finals was a steep one as nearly half of the girls basketball teams from last week saw their title district hopes and their spot in the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings disappear. Four girls teams bounced means four new teams are part...
Monday’s district semifinals went as expected, with the top 14 seeds in the wild-card points all advancing to Wednesday’s championship finals. Four Lincoln teams will battle for a spot in the state tournament, but the road to Pinnacle Bank Arena will go through the Omaha metro area. Here’s...
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first...
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will play for the Class 4A Girls State basketball championship Thursday when they take on Tishomingo County at the Mississippi Coliseum. Choctaw Central, 27-4, defeated Newton County 49-43 Monday in the tournament semi-finals. Tishomingo, 29-3, defeated Past Christian 69-48 on their side of the bracket.
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
The table was set, the feast was ready and the fine china was on full display. Milton grabbed the tablecloth and ripped it out from under Shamokin. After being down 24-10 at the half, the No. 5 Black Panthers rallied past the top-seeded Indians with a 16-point run in the District 4 Class AAAA girls basketball semifinals at the Magic Dome Tuesday.
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Three Hewitt-Trussville players made The All-Tribune team, though if you asked them, they’d probably rather still be playing basketball at this stage. The Huskies weren’t the only team to feature multiple members, as Springville’s Tigers also featured multiple players on the roster. The Tribune’s coverage area featured strong […]
The City boys basketball team had some flashes of good offense against visiting Milford Mill in Monday’s Class 3A North Region I semifinal game. But when it came down to continuing their season, the No. 11 Knights banked on defense to pull through. Freshman guard Trent Egbiremolen scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, helping provide an advantage the Knights’ defense wouldn’t ...
ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover boys basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second year in a row. The Patriots put on a show in the first half with accurate shooting, dominating rebounds and tough defense to build a 37-19 lead over sixth-ranked Jefferson (25-4) and then held off a late rally to win 63-55 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
Life is coming full circle for Dave Heavner. The 1989 Valley High School graduate was named the Vikings head football coach Tuesday night and is ready to guide the program where he starred as a running back and linebacker and later served as an assistant coach. “It’s a dream for...
WAYNE CITY — Neoga stormed back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post a 50-48 win in Monday's Class 1A Wayne City Super-sectional and advanced to the IHSA’s state semifinals against Brimfield on Thursday morning at Redbird Arena in Normal. The trip is the first...
Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
