2022 All-Class 3 District 10 boys basketball team

By Chris Parker
Ozark Sports Zone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All-Class 3 District 10 boys basketball team AS VOTED ON BY THE...

www.ozarkssportszone.com

Comments / 0

WSPA 7News

Monday high school basketball

Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night. The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken. McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Jordan Andrews
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Warriors one win away from state championship

The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors will play for the Class 4A Girls State basketball championship Thursday when they take on Tishomingo County at the Mississippi Coliseum. Choctaw Central, 27-4, defeated Newton County 49-43 Monday in the tournament semi-finals. Tishomingo, 29-3, defeated Past Christian 69-48 on their side of the bracket.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
FREEDOM, PA
Sun-Gazette

No. 5 Milton girls basketball mounts comeback over No. 1 Shamokin, advances to first District 4 final since 2011

The table was set, the feast was ready and the fine china was on full display. Milton grabbed the tablecloth and ripped it out from under Shamokin. After being down 24-10 at the half, the No. 5 Black Panthers rallied past the top-seeded Indians with a 16-point run in the District 4 Class AAAA girls basketball semifinals at the Magic Dome Tuesday.
MILTON, PA
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville trio leads All-Tribune girls basketball team

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Three Hewitt-Trussville players made The All-Tribune team, though if you asked them, they’d probably rather still be playing basketball at this stage. The Huskies weren’t the only team to feature multiple members, as Springville’s Tigers also featured multiple players on the roster. The Tribune’s coverage area featured strong […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
#Boys Basketball#Ripko Liberty
The Baltimore Sun

No. 11 City boys basketball grinds out 50-39 win over No. 9 Milford Mill in 3A North Region I semifinal

The City boys basketball team had some flashes of good offense against visiting Milford Mill in Monday’s Class 3A North Region I semifinal game. But when it came down to continuing their season, the No. 11 Knights banked on defense to pull through. Freshman guard Trent Egbiremolen scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, helping provide an advantage the Knights’ defense wouldn’t ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Albany Herald

No. 3 Westover boys basketball team headed back to Final Four

ALBANY — The No. 3-ranked Westover boys basketball team is back in the Final Four for the second year in a row. The Patriots put on a show in the first half with accurate shooting, dominating rebounds and tough defense to build a 37-19 lead over sixth-ranked Jefferson (25-4) and then held off a late rally to win 63-55 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
ALBANY, GA
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER

