PONTE VEDRA BEACH — Collin Morikawa was fresh out the womb back in April 1997, when Tiger Woods became Tiger Woods. Two months old, to be exact. Woods has presided over golf for the entirety of Morikawa’s life. Asking him what impact Tiger has had on his golf life is a bit like asking a child what impact his mother has had on him. Still, Morikawa has heard the question hundreds of times by now. He heard it after he won the WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession five days after Woods flipped an SUV, and he heard it again Tuesday, one day before Woods will be enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame. His answer was the same both times.

SOCCER ・ 18 HOURS AGO