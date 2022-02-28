ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dr. Martens x A-COLD-WALL* Unveil a Duo of Footwear Collabs for SS22

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile still in the early months of 2022, Dr. Martens has wasted no time in further building out its collaborations division with striking projects. So far, the British footwear imprint has revealed projects with the likes of FUTURA LABORATORIES, Yohji Yamamoto and PLEASURES, and now it...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike LeBron 19 Low "Magic Fruity Pebbles"

LeBron James is honoring his favorite breakfast for a champion cereal with his latest pair of. releases. The “Fruity Pebbles” series first launched in 2006 when Nike dropped the LeBron 4 PE. Since then, the company has dropped several cereal-inspired sneakers, including the LeBron 19 Low. The latest...
APPAREL
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike’s FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundJust Succ It: Nike Pressures Small Biz on Name ChangeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yohji Yamamoto
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

A sizable amount of energy is being put into the Air Jordan 6 this year by Jordan Brand. We’ve seen the silhouette be fashioned in various player exclusive makeups for Jordan-sponsored colleges and pop up in “UNC” and “Mint Foam” colorways as of late, and now it’s being revealed in a new palette for the summertime. The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” has made its way onto our radar, and we now have a detailed on-foot look.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Footwear#Black And Yellow#British#Futura Laboratories
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Brings Fall into Spring with Orange Leggings and Athletic Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner brought autumn hues into spring when leaving her Pilates class this week. The supermodel stepped out in a burnt orange tank top and matching leggings. The set featured a slim-fitting silhouettes, and was layered under a brown sweatshirt Jenner draped over her shoulders. Her look was finished with a cream tote bag, skinny sunglasses and black stretchy headband—plus a light red face mask. When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Three New XC-72 Colorways

Fresh from giving its XC-72 a stealthy black makeover earlier this week, New Balance returns to the distinctive silhouette to present the sneaker in three vibrant iterations. The XC-72 — which is inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept racing cars — boasts an eye-catching speckled traction outsole which creeps onto the upper, which itself is decorated with hairy suede panels and an “N” logo crafted with recycled materials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Balenciaga's Defender Sneaker Takes Oversized to Another Level

Spotted on Justin Bieber in Balenciaga‘s latest campaign, the Defender Sneaker is the latest addition to the fashion house’s footwear catalog. Arriving in “Beige” and “Black,” the silhouette’s design is inspired by a tire. The upper is crafted from mesh and nylon material featuring a weathered effect. The tongue, rear and heel pull tabs boast Balenciaga’s branding, while the toe is embossed with the wearer’s shoe size. The 5mm tread sole unit with an arch rounds off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Adidas x Gucci: Everything You Need To Know About Fashion's Most Exciting New Collab

Do you think it's possible for Gucci to out-hype itself? Judging by the label's recent show during Milan Fashion Week, the answer is a resounding no. Firstly came the arrival of a pregnant Rihanna with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, both of whom were decked in Gucci's finest, naturally. Then, during the show itself, fashion's most exciting collaboration was revealed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy