ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Anthony Mackie's TWISTED METAL Series Adaptation Lands at Peacock

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago we learned that Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) was set to star in a live-action series adaptation of the hit video game franchise Twisted Metal. That series is being developed by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick so we know it’s...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Asad Qizilbash
Person
Will Arnett
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

‘Martin’ Cast Reunites For 30th Anniversary Reunion Special On BET+

Click here to read the full article. Thirty years after the series debut of Martin on FOX, the classic sitcom’s surviving cast reunited for a special to air on BET+ later this year. Hosted by Affion Crockett, the reunion special will star Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II and was filmed on Sunday, Feb. 20. Thomas Mikal Ford, who portrayed Martin’s best friend, Tommy, passed away in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.More from VIBE.comWill Smith And Cicely Tyson Score 2022 NAACP Image Awards For LiteratureTisha Campbell Claims She Was...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Falcon#Twisted Metal#Zombieland#Peacock Streaming Service#Playstation Productions#Universal Television
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith’s Bel-Air Premieres, Critics Agree On The Peacock Series’ Biggest Problem

In 2019, a short film/parody trailer by Morgan Cooper went viral by reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a gritty drama rather than the goofy Will Smith comedy of ‘90s lore. The film caught the attention of Smith himself, and three years later, that trailer has been expanded into the dark new series Bel-Air. The first three episodes premiered on Peacock on February 13, with critics getting an early look at the first six episodes ahead of its debut, and despite all the pre-release hype, many are saying the series misses its mark.
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Why is Emmy Rossum, who was 9 years old when Tom Holland was born, playing the mom of his character on Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room?

The Hollywood Reporter's story announcing that Rossum, 35, will play the mother of 25-year-old Holland's character, has raised concern on Twitter. As EW and others have pointed out, it's possible -- though not confirmed -- that Rossum will be playing the mom of Holland's Danny Sullivan character in flashback scenes. ALSO: Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird round out the cast of The Crowded Room.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Cast in ‘Washington Black’ at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Charles Dance has been cast in Hulu’s “Washington Black” in the recurring role of James Wilde. James is the father of Erasmus and Titch (Tom Ellis) Wilde. He is described as an esteemed scientist and inventor whose shadow looms over the entire story, bearing down with the enormous weight of patriarchy, empire and duty. At his core, Wilde is a man fighting to give himself permission to love the way he must, even as he reckons with his failings as a father. Throughout the series, he will attempt to reconcile those things without destroying...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Haunting’: Erin Moriarty & Jamie Campbell Bower To Star In Gary Fleder’s Screen Gems Horror Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erin Moriarty (The Boys, Jessica Jones) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have signed on to star in Screen Gems’ film True Haunting, based on Edwin F. Becker’s book of the same name, which will be directed by Gary Fleder. As per its title, True Haunting is based on true events. When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts. Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel trimmed its line-up of mystery movie series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January. Hallmark never formally announced the cancelations, leaving the stars of each franchise to break the bad news to their fans on their own social media pages.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford has been working in the entertainment industry since 1964 when he began picking up uncredited bit parts and slowly moved into leading man roles. During his time in Hollywood, Harrison has been known for his rogueish, action hero characters, but what about his softer side? Harrison has also been married three times in his life, most recently to fellow actress Calista Flockhart.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy