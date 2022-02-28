World Championship Boxing Manager 2 - Announcement Trailer

Take your place on the pit wall. Control the destiny of your favourite F1® team. Drive Every Decision. F1® Manager 2022 launches this summer – the brand new official management game of the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™! Coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, F1® Manager 2022 challenges you to play a pivotal role in the paddock of the world's most exhilarating motorsport. Become the Team Principal for any of the 10 teams, compete on the official circuits over multiple seasons, hire real-world drivers and engineers, expand your HQ, and build the next dominant force in F1®.

