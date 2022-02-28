ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

An Open Letter To Drive-Thru Users In Midland Odessa

By Gunner
 9 days ago
We live in a place where cooking only occurs so often at home, and we all love to eat out. Sometimes we have the extra time and we bring the family to what I'd call a "sit-down" restaurant like Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn, Salt Grass, Bubba's 31--you get the idea...But usually, we're...

B93

A Unique Texas Vacation Spot Just 4 And A Half Hours From Midland Odessa

We all deserve a break sometimes. And what more fun is there than getting out of town for a while with your special someone or the whole family? Typically that means a road trip or airfare, and a hotel stay of some kind whether it's at a resort-like a water park or amusement park, or simply just in a town you've been wanting to visit. Ready for something completely different? How about staying in your very own luxury TREEHOUSE? You read that correctly. And just outside of Austin in a town called Spicewood texas--there's a magical place called Cypress Valley Treehouse Lodging. Here are some photos of the places you can choose from to stay in. They even have wedding/honeymoon packages too. Check this out:
TEXAS STATE
B93

This Abandoned Mall In Texas Is Almost Dead But Still Open? Video & Pics

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
B93

Avoid This Exit In Odessa At All Costs-You Will Thank Me Later!

For the love of everything do as I say and not as I do when it comes to driving in this area! Oh my gosh. I did it for the second time yesterday and I have zero patience, so there's that. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. When heading into Odessa from Highway 191, if you attempt to take the exit to loop 338, just don't!
ODESSA, TX
B93

Ask Texas! His EX Is Giving Me A Heads Up On My New Man, Should I Listen?

Listener Wrote - So, I'm seeing this guy and out of no where his EX hits me up. Very random. I don't personally know her or ever have. Basically, she's giving me a heads up and warning me about this guy and how he sucks in a relationship. Um, everything has been going great with him and I now I get this from her. Should I listen to what she has to say?
TEXAS STATE
B93

Awesome Places To Zipline Near Midland Odessa!

Have you ever ziplined? And, if the answer is YES, then you probably are hooked and what to do it again. At least, that's what someone told me when explaining the experience of ziplining!. But, where to Zipline in near Midland Odessa? Check out these 2 Ziplining destinations that are...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

5 Fun Facts About Odessa For Anyone New To The Area

If you are new to the area or are just working in the Permian Basin temporarily, welcome. We hope you enjoy your time with us! And no I do not work part-time for the Chamber of Commerce. lol I simply wish to enlighten you with some fun facts about our city. Let's start with Odessa:
ODESSA, TX
B93

Hey Midland Odessa! Little Fletcher Needs Our Help!

People in West Texas have huge hearts and are serious animal lovers. We love our pets with all our hearts and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. So when little Fletcher was discovered by a good samaritan found him wandering the streets and brought him in-the amazing folks at Permian Basin Animal Advocates leaped into action. They got him to the vet immediately-where it took 2 hours to get him shaved down due to all the mats in his fur and the wounds on his legs that were also infested with maggots.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Top 5 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Midland

I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list? Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5... TOP 5 HIGHEST RATED RESTAURANTS...
MIDLAND, TX
#Open Letter#Long Lines#Drive Thru#The Register#Food Drink#Outback Steakhouse#Whataburger#Mcdonald#Wendy#Popeyes#Permian#Mcdonald S Drive Thru
B93

Easter Bunny Photos Return To The Midland Mall

Easter is Sunday April 17th. You know what that means! The Easter Bunny will be ready to hide his eggs, deliver Easter baskets and candy to little boys and girls. But first he has to make a stop at the mall for photos with children! Let's 'hop to it!' The Easter Bunny is coming to the Midland Park Mall beginning Friday, March 18th.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B93

Midland/Odessa Travelers Never Put This On Your Luggage Tag

One of the biggest fears we have as travelers is losing our luggage. We have all spent, what feels like forever standing around a luggage carousel praying for our luggage to come through. Many people even tie a ribbon around the handle or put something special on their luggage that will make their luggage stand out from everyone else's, just in case someone else has the same bad as they do. But there are some things that you should and should not put on your luggage.
LIFESTYLE
B93

Record Setting Fish Caught At Lake Ivie

We mostly think about being at the lake and fishing when it's nice and warm but not the diehard fishermen, they are at it any time of year. In the last week, two record-setting bass have been caught out of Lake O.H. Ivie, east of San Angelo. In the first...
SAN ANGELO, TX
B93

T’kilas Planning to Open New Location Close to Academy in Midland

T'kilaz is opening a second location in northwest Midland next to Academy. The new location is going to be where Freebirds, Complete Health, and Smiling Moose Deli/La Jaiba all were located at 3322 North Loop 250. All three locations have closed down so the restaurant will convert the building that...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Did You Know? 2 Of The Most Haunted Roads In America Are In Texas

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Oldest Town In Texas Just A 4 Hour Road Trip Away

(Photos courtesy of Google Street View) Texas is absolutely amazing. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're in. Whether you're in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin--or somewhere smaller like Corpus Christi, Tyler, College Station, or our area here in Midland Odessa... Each area is beautiful and has different things to offer. Some guys are fishermen and love to go to the San Angelo area from here. Some people love the beach so they hit the Texas East Coast. Some people enjoy museums and would love to be in our area exploring the George Bush childhood home or the Petroleum Museum... Some people are sports fanatics and would love to see an Astros game in Houston, a Rangers or Cowboys game in Arlington, or even a Texans game in Houston--along with dozens of minor league teams in various cities all across this great state.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Get Free Whataburger Swag For Texas Independence

The Stars At Night Are Big And Bright (Clap Clap Clap Clap) Deep In The Heart Of Texas! Today is Texas Independence! Today, March 2, we celebrate the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence, declaring our independence from Mexico and forming the Republic of Texas. Texans are proud of...
TEXAS STATE
Midland, TX
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

