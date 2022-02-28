ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old girl’s femur

By Cody Long
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3YoX_0eRW3rK100

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher has been arrested after allegedly breaking a three-year-old girl’s femur.

Samantha Forester is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Mardi Gras Float Accidents: Woman falls, man run over, police officer struck

The arrest report does not state where she was a teacher nor does it say if it’s a public or private school in the county.

A witness said the child’s dress got wet and while Forester was changing the girl’s clothes, she heard a loud pop. At that time, she called for staff to come in and someone took the girl to Sacred Heart Hospital. The incident happened in a bathroom where there are no cameras.

The child’s mother said she is a registered nurse and works overnight. She got off of work at 7:30 a.m. and dropped the girl off at school. She said she was asleep when she received a call from Forester who’s the girl’s teacher. The mother doesn’t believe her child’s leg just popped and said it takes a lot of force to break a femur also known as the thighbone.

Forester was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Femur#Wkrg#Forester#Sacred Heart Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Farmerville woman found deceased

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Guidry’s body was found this morning behind her residence. According to deputies, her death appears to be due to accidental drowning. Her body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of approximately […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy