Florida teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old girl’s femur
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher has been arrested after allegedly breaking a three-year-old girl’s femur.
Samantha Forester is charged with aggravated child abuse.Mardi Gras Float Accidents: Woman falls, man run over, police officer struck
The arrest report does not state where she was a teacher nor does it say if it’s a public or private school in the county.
A witness said the child’s dress got wet and while Forester was changing the girl’s clothes, she heard a loud pop. At that time, she called for staff to come in and someone took the girl to Sacred Heart Hospital. The incident happened in a bathroom where there are no cameras.
The child’s mother said she is a registered nurse and works overnight. She got off of work at 7:30 a.m. and dropped the girl off at school. She said she was asleep when she received a call from Forester who’s the girl’s teacher. The mother doesn’t believe her child’s leg just popped and said it takes a lot of force to break a femur also known as the thighbone.
Forester was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail.Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0