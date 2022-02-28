ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Local woodworking company seeks community vote in national competition

By Gailyn Markham
 8 days ago
SUMMERSVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Bobby Gunnoe and Doug Gerwig, owners of G2 Handwerker Designs, a woodworking company based in Summersville, have had their work featured on HGTV and displayed in million-dollar homes in New York. Now, the duo is participating in a national competition, and they are asking for their community’s help.

This year, G2 Handwerker Designs is fighting for the three-page spread in Make Magazine and the $25,000 grand prize that comes with winning the 2022 DIY Hero Competition hosted by Mark Bow of Barnwood Builders. The competition is online and builders across the country are invited to build their profiles and see if they can be named the 2022 DIY Hero. G2’s profile mostly focuses on the company’s custom-made furniture.

But where do you come in?

The competition is fan-voted and Gunnoe says every vote matters.

“Everything we do, honestly, is just to shine a positive light on West Virginia and just put a good name out there and to inspire other people.”

Just like G2 started with an idea, Gunnoe says he and Gerwig want to show that the possibilities are endless.

“We are getting our work out there and showing that if you have the talent for something and are committed to not giving up, you can make anything happen. A successful business can start from anywhere.”

Voting begins at diyhero.org at 10 a.m. on March 8, 2022. If they win, Gunnoe and Gerwig want to use the prize money to purchase needed equipment and upgrade their shop.

In addition to highlighting artisans from across the country, Gunnoe says the competition is also helping a good cause. 80 percent of the proceeds will go to the American Lung Association, the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.

Lootpress

Operation Underdog sees increase in found dogs, shares resources in effort to diminish escapes

MABSCOTT, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – In the last two weeks, Operation Underdog, which provides a monthly low-cost spay and neuter trip to the public and works daily to secure rescue and vetting for both community and shelter animals, has received an “exponential increase in messages concerning found dogs…” Now, they are sharing resources with the community to ensure all dogs remain safe in their homes.
MABSCOTT, WV
