Gov. Justice signs Executive Order banning sale of Russian produced liquor in West Virginia

Bottles of Russian Standard Vodka are seen in a LCBO store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has signed an Executive Order which directs the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) to cease the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.

The Governor also directed the WVABCA Commissioner to order and make Ukrainian made liquor brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets depending on their availability.

West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.

The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse.

The Governor also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice.

All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.

About the WVABCA:

The WVABCA regulates the distribution of liquor in West Virginia to 181 licensed retail liquor outlets statewide, and licenses approximately over 6,000 alcohol producers, distributors, representatives, retailers, and other licensees. The WVABCA also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, licensees, and state and local law enforcement. Over the past ten years – the WVABCA has deposited millions to West Virginia’s General Revenue Fund, which funds West Virginia’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. For more information about the WVABCA, visit www.abca.wv.gov.