OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 2 Ole Miss' pitching staff dominated the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday night en route to a 10-2 win at Swayze Field. The Rebel staff racked up 17 strikeouts in the win, and freshman Hunter Elliott had nine of those in his first collegiate start. Elliott threw four complete innings, surrendering three hits and two earned runs. Riley Maddox, Matt Parenteau and Jack Dougherty threw in relief of Elliott, and Dougherty struck out seven to close out the win.

OXFORD, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO