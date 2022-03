Cryptocurrency has become a magnet for inventive entrepreneurs and companies looking for the next big thing. It has also attracted pariahs who have noticed investors making poor decisions like spending $3 million on a physical copy of “Dune” only to find out it cannot be tokenized into an NFT. See, Jessica Rizzo, Wired, “The Dune NFT Fiasco Is the Least of Crypto’s Legal Worries,” (Jan. 19, 2022). This attention to the business of cryptocurrency, hereinafter referred to as “crypto,” has resulted in additional regulatory scrutiny. SEC litigations and administrative proceedings related to crypto have skyrocketed from 18 in the five-year period from 2013 to 2017 to 79 in the last four years.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO