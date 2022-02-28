Federal arrest warrants executed in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. – (LOOTPRESS) – Monday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley, Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Service joined to execute federal arrests warrants at two Raleigh County properties.

According to Chief Deputy J.C. Canady with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were made at 2754 Ritter Drive in Shady Spring and 576 Circleview Drive in Beckley. As a result, Larry Meadows of Shady Spring, and Brenda Crewey of Beckley were arrested.

Approximately 130 grams of fentanyl and $2,050 in U. S. currency were seized.

The Beckley, Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members of the WV. State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.