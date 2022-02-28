ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Free Hanford Virtual Career Fair looks to fill around 1,700 jobs

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im60q_0eRW1Yfu00

RICHLAND, Wash– Several companies and organizations are partnering to host the One Hanford Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event Hosts

  • U.S. Department of Energy/Office of River Protection (Richland)
  • Bechtel National Inc.

According to a press release from the DOE, attendees will have a chance to talk one-on-one with DOE and contractor representatives during the virtual sessions. One Hanford said they expect to have around 1,700 job opportunities available at the fair ranging from internships to skilled engineers.

The Brazen Connect platform hosting the virtual fair posted that attendees can log in through smartphones, tablets, or computers. Organizers said it’s essential to have your materials easily accessible as you will have a chance to share your background and experience.

Available Hanford employment opportunities:

  • Contract Specialists
  • Data Analysts
  • Engineers
  • Finance professionals
  • Firefighters
  • Health Physicists
  • Internships
  • Journeyman Lineworkers
  • Project Controls
  • Project Management
  • Registered Nurses
  • Truck Drivers

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The 24th Annual Crystal Apple Awards celebrates 12 Columbia Basin teachers

PASCO, Wash. – Congratulations to 12 local teachers who are this year’s 2022 Crystal Apple Winners. On March 10th, at 4:30 p.m. at ESD 123 in Pasco (3924 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301), organizers said that nine school district superintendents will recognize these 12 teachers below. The in-person celebration is to honor the positive impact these teachers have made on the lives of their students.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast returns to the Tri-Cities for the 22nd year on March 17th

KENNEWICK, Wash. –The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation invites the entire community to their 22nd Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast Thursday, March 17th, sponsored by Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. The event is held at Fairchild Cinemas in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco at 7:30 am, and reservations are required for the in-person...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is accepting applications; $20,000 in scholarships every year

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the past 62 years, the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program has provided young women a chance to gain money for scholarships while making a difference in their communities.  The program has offered more than $20,000 in scholarships every year, thanks to the partnership with the Tri-City Water Follies Association.  The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is seeking candidates for the 2022 Miss...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
953
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy