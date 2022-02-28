ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Western Digital 20TB NAS HDD Debuts With 64GB Flash For $760

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're on the prowl for ample storage for your NAS system, you're in luck. Western Digital has unleashed the company's WD Red Pro 20TB, one of the biggest hard drives for NAS users. The WD Red Pro 20TB isn't Western Digital's first 20TB drive by any means. The...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals on Samsung, Asus and Acer devices from $109

A massive Chromebook sale is now underway at Best Buy, where you can save up to 47% off a number of devices from HP, Samsung, Acer, Asus and Lenovo. A wide selection is available - covering everything from cheap budget Chromebooks to premium machines with powerful components. Let's start with...
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Grab one of these speedy Samsung M.2 SSD deals

Storage space on a PC is one of those things that’s almost always in demand. Who doesn’t look at a nice speedy SSD and ponder how nicely it would work in their setup? Well, right now seems to be a pretty decent time to be doing just that, because Samsung M.2 SSD drives are popping up at mysteriously good prices, but some are definitely inflating the discount so buyer beware.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
pocketnow.com

These are the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the most sold Lenovo devices are the world is its IdeaPad laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. The company today showed off its new IdeaPads for 2022. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, Flex, and Chromebooks.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdd#Flash Drive#Tb Nas Hdd Debuts#Wd Red Pro 20#Western Digital#Ultrastar Dc#Ufs#Cmr#Sata#German#Heise Medien
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs Could Sport 1.1-GHz RDNA 2 iGPU

AMD briefly previewed the company's upcoming Ryzen 7000 (codename Raphael) processors at CES 2022. Although the chipmaker has been tight-lipped about the specifications, a new AMD SMU (System Management Unit) driver reportedly exposes some details of the iGPU, however, there is no clear indication of core counts or if this SMU pertains to Zen 4 processors.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Over $200 Off Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU: Real Deals

Today we have an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte that's down to $1,570 and in stock. It's been a great week so far for GPU availability, and we're also seeing a slight trend in GPU pricing going in the right direction - down! The 3080 Ti is a beast of a card and ranks highly in our GPU hierarchy charts.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

994
Followers
7K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy