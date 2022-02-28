'What a DISGRACE!!': California trucker convoy disbands, then angry supporters vent on Facebook

Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. (Nathan Howard/AP)

A convoy of trucks headed from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., to protest COVID-19 restrictions disbanded prematurely, organizers announced over the weekend.

"The launch in California had a good turn out of supporters, but only 5 trucks were with us on arrival in Vegas," the organizers wrote in a Facebook post . "There are 2 other convoys that have massive turnouts, and are in progress to the DC area as we speak."

The convoy, named "Freedom Convoy USA 2022," is now encouraging truckers to join up with the "The People’s Convoy" and the "Texas Convoy" instead. All three convoys are modeled after the Canadian trucker convoys that have made international headlines . The Freedom Convoy USA was scheduled to make stops in Salt Lake City and Denver, and some drivers expressed their frustration with the last-minute announcement on the convoy's Facebook page.

"Dammit," one commenter wrote. "We’re almost to Wamsutter, WY to support. Wish we had this info last night."

"This is so disappointing for everyone who made plans to show up in support in Denver to only be told THE DAY OF that this in fact is no longer happening," wrote another.

"I spent days trying to coordinate a rally in support of our truckers," reads another comment. "I have three tiny kids and work a full time job and stretched myself thin then made myself look so stupid. I'm pretty hurt by all this."

Some Facebook commenters also accused the organizers of scamming supporters out of money, as they had solicited donations in the days leading up to the convoy's departure from Los Angeles. The group raised just over $8,000 on GiveSendGo.

"What a DISGRACE!! Yesterday, this guy and his convoy were supposed to come through Springville Utah, but they never showed up," reads one particularly long comment. "According to their schedule, they were running late due to snow, but there isn't ANY snow on the route they were taking."

The comment continues, "So now he can openly use other images while he takes donations and credit from everyone who truly believes in this cause. What a shame. He'll get his karma."

The organizers replied to users and strongly denied being a scam, stating that the convoy fell apart due to poor turnout and nothing more. Some Facebook users were sympathetic to that explanation, noting that because the "People's Convoy" departed from Southern California first, it probably siphoned off most of the interested truckers in the region. Still, some questioned why the organizers scheduled a second convoy departing from California knowing about the first one's existence.

The People's Convoy is expected to reach Washington, D.C., on Saturday.