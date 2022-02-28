Penix Has Sunday Moment Worth Repeating on Saturdays
2 days ago
It was just two players, one pass and a Sunday morning, but it added up to enough to make offseason imaginations run wild. Holding onto the football, Michael Penix Jr., the new University of Washington quarterback by way of Indiana, turned to his right, did a full spin, set up and...
Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
Abu Kigab made the most of his Senior Night. And at the end of the game he was cutting down the nets Tuesday night in ExtraMile Arena as Boise State won its first outright conference championship since 1988 with a 73-67 win over Nevada. Kigab went 9-for-12 from the field and scored a game-high 23 points, and when it was over he was surrounded by frenzied fans and went on the mic to thank Bronco Nation. It was a rare storming of the court at Boise State, although security tried to prevent it, much to the displeasure of the crowd. The attendance was a season-high 11,954, and tackling and shoving males and females alike—mostly students—was a bad look. But the rims in the arena are now bare, and the twine is draped over the Mountain West championship trophy, and that’s all that matters to the Broncos.
Washington extended an offer to 2023 Santa Clara (Ca.) DL Amos Talalele on Tuesday. Washington is just the second FBS program to extend an offer to the 6'5", 330-pound prospects, joining the one he had from Nevada. He's also getting heavy interest from Cal as well. Washington is currently going...
Husky coaches Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake tried hard to find a regular spot for Dominique Hampton in the University of Washington football lineup. Cornerback, safety, special teams. They played him in 30 games over four seasons. They put an extra 20 pounds on him to make the switch from...
This has been a long time coming for the men's basketball team, and we couldn't be more proud of them. They earned this. The Montana State Men's Basketball team beat the Southern Utah Eagles Tuesday night 76 to 71. With that win, the Montana State men's basketball team has won their first regular-season Big Sky Conference Championship since the 2001-2002 season. Amazing work team!
The champs have put themselves back into position for another title run. Yet, these Garfield Bulldogs aren’t the champs. Or at least, they don’t feel like the champs. “We still feel like we’re still the underdogs, even though we’re defending champions,” junior Malia Samuels said. “We have nothing to lose, really.”
INDIANAPOLIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The NFL Combine is taking place in Indianapolis this week. It is a place where NFL hopefuls are both interviewed by, and work out in front of, head coaches and general managers. The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach: Josh McDaniels. On Wednesday, he was asked about the quarterback he […]
Four teams enter the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state basketball tournaments this week in hopes of raising a state championship trophy. Here’s a quick rundown of the each team’s potential path to glory. No. 5 Raymond (18-2) vs. No. 12 Mabton (18-8) 2B Girls — 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
KATIE Meyer shared heartwarming photos with her father on social media in the weeks before her mysterious death. The photos were shared to promote the 22-year-old’s project Be The Mentality, a weekly talk show where Meyer had conversations with different people. The talk show’s first and only episode was...
SPOKANE — Rainier was unable to keep up with a big and fast Lake Roosevelt squad as the Mountaineers were eliminated, 63-43, in their opening game of the 2B state tournament Wednesday at the Spokane Arena. It was an emotional end for the Mountaineers, who felt like they were...
PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning. Lexie Hull. Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley,...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
It’s safe to say that the Auburn High School boys basketball team was properly motivated after being upset by Mount Spokane in last weekend’s state regional round. The Trojans, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, came out in the opening round of the Class 3A state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome on Wednesday morning and jumped all over No. 15 Kennewick, racing out to an early lead and never letting the foot off the gas in a 69-33 rout.
As the Path to the Pete and the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs conclude with the championship games this week, the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason is less than a week away. The state playoffs begin on Tuesday and Wednesday instead of the standard first...
The Prosser girls basketball team beat Port Angeles 61-40 at the WIAA 2A girls state basketball tournament Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome. Halle Wright, who has committed to playing for Idaho State University next year, scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and had 5 steals to lead the Mustangs, who now advance to the 2A girls quarterfinals.
Not to jump on the bandwagon here, but for Cal men’s swim and dive, its favorite championship is and always will be the next one. Following the women’s conference championships this past week, Cal men’s swim and dive will also head to Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington, to compete in the Pac-12 championships from March 2-5.
Three quick hits for your Wednesday... ♦ Oregon Ducks director of player personnel Don Johnson Jr. suffered a heart-related medical emergency on Monday, per a university source. Johnson was reportedly in a coaches’ meeting at UO when the incident happened and was transported to Portland on Tuesday. He remains...
A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
