Penix Has Sunday Moment Worth Repeating on Saturdays

Abu Kigab made the most of his Senior Night. And at the end of the game he was cutting down the nets Tuesday night in ExtraMile Arena as Boise State won its first outright conference championship since 1988 with a 73-67 win over Nevada. Kigab went 9-for-12 from the field and scored a game-high 23 points, and when it was over he was surrounded by frenzied fans and went on the mic to thank Bronco Nation. It was a rare storming of the court at Boise State, although security tried to prevent it, much to the displeasure of the crowd. The attendance was a season-high 11,954, and tackling and shoving males and females alike—mostly students—was a bad look. But the rims in the arena are now bare, and the twine is draped over the Mountain West championship trophy, and that’s all that matters to the Broncos.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO