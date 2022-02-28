ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘KC Superman’ on the mend after breaking ankle

 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’ve seen him racking up the miles running around Kansas City and the country, but the man known as “KC Superman” is out of action.

Michael Wheeler said he spent a week in the Los Angeles area for the Super Bowl. He returned home and to his running schedule.

Then came President’s Day, Feb. 21.

“I was meeting and greeting people and talking pictures running routes like I always do, I was going out for a pass and slip and broke my ankle in 2 places,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said in his 49 years of running this was only the second time he’s been injured. Ironically, his other injury also happened on President’s Day in 2016. He said he ran into a bench that time.

The 70 year old said he is waiting to see an orthopedist to determine if he will need surgery to fix his ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db5NI_0eRW0JiS00
Courtesy: Super Runner for the Lord

Wheeler, who goes by “ Super Runner for the Lord ” on Facebook is also asking for continued prayers and hopes to make a “supernatural comeback” as soon as his ankle is healed.

Wheeler gained attention when he ran during the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. He’s also helped celebrate happier times when he ran around Kauffman Stadium when the Royals won the World Series in 2015, and in Miami to help cheer the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in 2020 .

