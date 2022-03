A year after announcing the PlayStation VR2, Sony has finally revealed the design of its latest headset. As the company explains, while the PSVR2 looks similar to its predecessor, its shape matches that of the brand new Sense controllers. Sony also took inspiration from the look of the PS5 family of hardware. The new headset has the same color scheme as the PS5, as well as rounded edges similar to the DualSense controller.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO