ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

South Abilene hotel kitchen fire causes $10,000 in damages, brief evacuation

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

Occupants of a south Abilene hotel were evacuated Monday morning following a kitchen fire, according to an Abilene Fire Department news release.

Fire crews that responded just after 7:30 a.m. to MCM Eleganté Suites, 4250 Ridgemont Drive, reported seeing heavy smoke and flames escaping from an exterior vent of the three-story hotel, the release said.

A kitchen cooking fire had extended into the exhaust duct, igniting built-up grease, the release said.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked the second and third floors above the kitchen and found no additional extension of flames, according to scanner traffic. Smoke was reported in some areas of the hotel.

The fire was out about an hour after it was reported, according to scanner traffic.

The hotel sustained "minor exterior damage" near the venting, estimated at about $10,000 in value.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: South Abilene hotel kitchen fire causes $10,000 in damages, brief evacuation

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Abbott, O'Rourke to face off in Texas governor's race, NBC News projects

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke this fall in his bid for a third term in November after the two won their respective primaries, NBC News projects. Abbott, a Republican, faced several challengers on his right but was able to easily secure the nomination, thanks in part to the support of former President Donald Trump. O'Rourke, a former presidential candidate who lost a close Senate race in 2018, easily won his primary.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Russian oligarchs moving yachts as U.S. tracks down assets

Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abilene Fire Department
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

490
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy