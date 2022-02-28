Occupants of a south Abilene hotel were evacuated Monday morning following a kitchen fire, according to an Abilene Fire Department news release.

Fire crews that responded just after 7:30 a.m. to MCM Eleganté Suites, 4250 Ridgemont Drive, reported seeing heavy smoke and flames escaping from an exterior vent of the three-story hotel, the release said.

A kitchen cooking fire had extended into the exhaust duct, igniting built-up grease, the release said.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked the second and third floors above the kitchen and found no additional extension of flames, according to scanner traffic. Smoke was reported in some areas of the hotel.

The fire was out about an hour after it was reported, according to scanner traffic.

The hotel sustained "minor exterior damage" near the venting, estimated at about $10,000 in value.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: South Abilene hotel kitchen fire causes $10,000 in damages, brief evacuation