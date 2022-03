Jamie Lee Curtis' time with Halloween Ends, and director David Gordon Green's trilogy of Halloween films, has concluded, with the actor taking to social media to announce that she had wrapped production on the upcoming sequel. While announcing that she had wrapped production, the actor also reflected on her time in this trilogy, while sharing her praise and gratitude for her collaborators. Given the ominous title of the sequel, it would seem likely that this film serves as Curtis' sendoff to Laurie Strode entirely, but specific remarks she made in her post are sure to spark speculation about what her future could hold with the series.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO